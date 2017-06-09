Election results 2017: Paul Nuttall quits as UKIP leader

UKIP's Paul Nuttall has stood down as leader of the party after it failed to win any seats in the general election.

He has resigned with immediate effect, leaving Pete Whittle, London Assembly member, as acting leader.

Mr Nuttall took 3,308 votes in Boston and Skegness - more than 10,000 fewer votes than the party's result in 2015.

He said it was clear "UKIP requires a new focus and new ideas" but was confident it had a "great future".

Mr Nuttall took over from Nigel Farage as leader of UKIP last November.