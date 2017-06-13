Reality Check: Did Jeremy Corbyn have youth on his side?

The claim: Jeremy Corbyn had youth on his side.

Reality Check verdict: If the YouGov poll is accurate there was a big swing of young people to Labour and a considerable increase in their turnout.

YouGov has released the first big poll of how different groups voted at the general election - we will update this article as more figures are released.

It estimates that voters aged between 18 and 29 voted about 63% for Labour and 22% for the Conservatives, having polled more than 50,000 people online since election day.

The figure it gave in its poll after the 2015 election was that 36% of 18 to 29 year olds had voted Labour with 32% voting Conservative - if correct that is a huge swing among young voters.

Lord Ashcroft's much smaller exit poll puts support for Labour among young people even higher, with 67% of 18 to 24 year olds voting Labour and 18% voting Conservative.

YouGov also gives figures for the turnout among younger voters, finding that about 58% of people between the age of 18 and 24 voted,

If accurate it would be considerably higher than recent elections, but is in contrast to the widely-quoted but poorly sourced figure of 72%, which Reality Check wrote about last week.

Remember that there is no definitive figure for turnout broken down by age groups because the election is a secret ballot, so we rely on polling organisations to give us an idea of who voted.

We don't have YouGov polling figures from the 2015 election to compare these with, so we'll have to compare them with those from other companies.

Ipsos Mori estimated that turnout for 18 to 24 year olds was 43% in 2015 and 44% in 2010, so a 58% increase would be a considerable increase.

Ipsos Mori is due to release its figures for this election later in the week.

The overall turnout (and these are actual figures - not based on polling) was 69%, compared with 66% in 2015, so if YouGov is to be believed then the youth vote increased by considerably more than the overall turnout.

Among the other findings of the YouGov poll was that 49% of graduates voted Labour compared with 32% voting Conservative. In 2015 that figure was 34% Labour and 35% Conservative.

That compares with people with no academic qualifications above GCSE, who in 2017 split 33% for Labour and 55% for the Conservatives and in 2015 split 30% for Labour and 38% for the Conservatives.

