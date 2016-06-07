US election 2016: North Dakota caucus results

Voters in six states go to the polls on Tuesday to choose their preferred presidential candidate, with California and New Jersey the big prizes.

As it stands, Donald Trump is all but certain to become the Republican party's official candidate, while Hillary Clinton has a substantial lead over her Democratic Party rival Bernie Sanders.

Full results from the Associated Press news agency are available below.

North Dakota

The Republican Party in North Dakota does not hold a primary or caucus but chooses instead to select delegates at a state convention.

