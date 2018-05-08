Birmingham & Black Country

'Super Prix' back after 30-year pit stop

The Formula 3000 race drew crowds of thousands when it was staged in Birmingham from 1986 to 1990.

Comic blasts bank holiday litter louts

Comedian Joe Lycett uses Twitter to criticise people for rubbish strewn across a Birmingham park.

A lazy person's guide to cutting out plastic

Psychology teacher Eleanor says she has saved money with minimal effort to change her buying habits.

Midlands North-South divide in topsy-turvy politics

The Midlands has its own North-South divide as politics goes topsy-turvy.

8 May 2018
Patrick Burns Political editor, Midlands

Discover the violent end of the Oxford dodo

Scanning technology at University of Warwick reveals the secrets of an important specimen.

20 April 2018
David Gregory-Kumar Science, Environment & Rural Affairs Correspondent

