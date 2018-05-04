Bristol
Acid accused 'read 82 attack stories'
Berlinah Wallace denies murder and applying a corrosive fluid to Mark van Dongen in Bristol in 2015.
- 4 May 2018
Sport Johnson 'at Bristol City for long term'
Owner Steve Lansdown is keen to keep head coach Lee Johnson at Bristol City after speculation linking him to West Brom.
- 7 May 2018
Live BBC West: Breaking news and local stories
Live news, sport, travel and weather updates from across the West of England.
Replacing plastic straws with pasta
- 4 May 2018
The deaf dog who knows sign language
- 3 May 2018
Sport Badminton Horse Trials coverage on the BBC
- 1 May 2018
Bogus doctor convicted for 'fake Botox'
- 3 May 2018
UK's most polluted towns and cities revealed
- 4 May 2018
Meet the deaf couple who run a B&B
- 2 May 2018
Sport Bristol City Women 1-6 Manchester City Women
- 3 May 2018
New Rovers deals for Clarke and Kilgour
Bristol Rovers defenders James Clarke and Alfie Kilgour sign new contracts at the Memorial Stadium.
- 8 May 2018
Leach helps Somerset to draw with Lancs
Jack Leach scores a career-best 66 to help Somerset to a draw on the final day against Lancashire at Old Trafford.
- 7 May 2018
