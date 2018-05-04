Bristol

Top Stories

Acid accused 'read 82 attack stories'

Berlinah Wallace denies murder and applying a corrosive fluid to Mark van Dongen in Bristol in 2015.

  • 4 May 2018
  • From the section Bristol

Sport Johnson 'at Bristol City for long term'

Owner Steve Lansdown is keen to keep head coach Lee Johnson at Bristol City after speculation linking him to West Brom.

Live BBC West: Breaking news and local stories

Live news, sport, travel and weather updates from across the West of England.

News in more languages