Paraglider killed in mid-air crash
The collision between two motorised paragliders happened over Rippons Drove, near Peterborough.
- 8 May 2018
Dog food litters A14 after lorry crash
The road is expected to be closed for "some time" after the crash.
- 8 May 2018
Horse rescued in watery ditch drama
The usually majestic animal looked a little sheepish as it was hauled from a muddy ditch on a crane.
- 8 May 2018
WW1 soldiers remembered in leaflets
- 6 May 2018
Strike hit trains 'not seriously affected'
- 5 May 2018
Taylor among 13 transfer-listed by Posh
Peterborough United manager Steve Evans places 13 players on the transfer list, including former Newcastle defender Steven Taylor.
- 6 May 2018
Seven players are released by Stevenage
Stevenage boss Dino Maamria releases seven players and gives a new playing contract to 42-year-old coach Chris Day.
- 8 May 2018
Caught on camera: Police launch manhunt after burglars raid a Cambridgeshire home
Ely Hero Awards 2018: Judges meet to shortlist across the ten categories
Photos show dramatic moment a crane rescues horse from water-filled ditch
A14 lanes closed after serious crash near Godmanchester
The city that’s ‘head over eels for you’ celebrates in great style with its traditional parade and sun drenched riverside festival
Shiny new flag to ‘flutter over Centenary Green’ in Wisbech following May Day celebrations at Octavia Hill’s Birthplace House