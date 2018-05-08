Cambridgeshire

Top Stories

Paraglider killed in mid-air crash

The collision between two motorised paragliders happened over Rippons Drove, near Peterborough.

Live Latest East of England updates

Dog food litters A14 after lorry crash

The road is expected to be closed for "some time" after the crash.

Horse rescued in watery ditch drama

The usually majestic animal looked a little sheepish as it was hauled from a muddy ditch on a crane.

  • 8 May 2018

Sport

Latest stories

Taylor among 13 transfer-listed by Posh

Peterborough United manager Steve Evans places 13 players on the transfer list, including former Newcastle defender Steven Taylor.

  • 6 May 2018

Seven players are released by Stevenage

Stevenage boss Dino Maamria releases seven players and gives a new playing contract to 42-year-old coach Chris Day.

  • 8 May 2018

Portsmouth 2-0 Peterborough United

5 May 2018

Cambridge United 5-0 Port Vale

5 May 2018

Ibehre stays but Legge to exit Cambridge

4 May 2018

News in more languages