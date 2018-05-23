Cambridgeshire
Top Stories
Ambulance delays led to 'severe harm'
An independent report looked at 22 incidents highlighted by the East of England Ambulance Trust.
- 23 May 2018
Oh dear - as deer refused school exams
The muntjac seemed to want to sit school exams but was refused because it did not have "opposable thumbs" to hold a pen.
- 24 May 2018
Chimney and sewage pumps up for adoption
A Cambridge museum is offering people the chance to adopt items including its industrial chimney and steam sewage pumps.
- 24 May 2018
American football player 'shock' death
- 23 May 2018
Man killed wife over 'abuse delusions'
- 22 May 2018
Adder warning after deaf dog bitten
- 22 May 2018
'Gentle giant' died 'under lorry'
- 22 May 2018
Display team plunges 4,000ft from plane
- 22 May 2018
Samsung scoops up AI talent in UK
- 22 May 2018
Features & Analysis
Sport
Latest stories
Peterborough to sign Blackpool's Daniel
Peterborough United will sign defender Colin Daniel on a two-year contract when his current deal at Blackpool expires.
- 24 May 2018
Cambridge sign Sutton defender John
League Two side Cambridge United sign centre-back Louis John from Sutton United on a free transfer.
- 21 May 2018
