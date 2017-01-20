Cumbria
Ambulance crews at 'breaking point'
Whistleblowers say "lives are in danger" due to ambulance staff shortages in the North West of England.
- 20 January 2017
- From the section England
'Violent' hammer attack man jailed
A man who hit a football fan in the head with a hammer and hit a teenager with a rock is jailed.
- 20 January 2017
- From the section Cumbria
Policeman admits child sex offences
The Cumbria Police officer tried to incite a 12-year-old girl to engage in sexual activity.
- 20 January 2017
- From the section Cumbria
Labour announces by-election date
- 20 January 2017
Flood-hit areas 'deprived' of £15m
- 19 January 2017
- From the section Cumbria
Sport Guiseley sign ex-Carlisle man Asamoah
- 20 January 2017
- From the section Football
Sport Atkinson leaves Carlisle for Blyth
- 19 January 2017
- From the section Football
Ambulance service 'requires improvement'
- 19 January 2017
- From the section Manchester
English poet Polley wins TS Eliot prize
- 17 January 2017
- From the section Entertainment & Arts
Raw milk food poisoning confirmed
- 17 January 2017
- From the section Cumbria
Feeding tube patients 'died of neglect'
- 16 January 2017
- From the section Cumbria
Teenage 100mph driver sentenced
- 16 January 2017
- From the section Cumbria
Accrington Stanley 1-1 Carlisle United
Accrington Stanley hold promotion-chasing Carlisle United to a draw, despite playing for 78 minutes with 10 men.
- 21 January 2017
York City 2-1 Barrow
Sean Newton's stoppage-time strike gives National League bottom side York a precious 2-1 win over Barrow at Bootham Crescent.
- 21 January 2017
Tributes to Lilliput Lane founder David Tate
Barrow B&M wine thief spared jail after court hears of efforts to mend her ways
Police share of council tax to rise - here's how you are affected
Lakes culture given funding boost
Concern for missing man who may be in Cumbria
Search launched in Eskdale for missing man