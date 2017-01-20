Cumbria

Top Stories

Ambulance crews at 'breaking point'

Whistleblowers say "lives are in danger" due to ambulance staff shortages in the North West of England.

  • 20 January 2017
'Violent' hammer attack man jailed

A man who hit a football fan in the head with a hammer and hit a teenager with a rock is jailed.

  • 20 January 2017
Policeman admits child sex offences

The Cumbria Police officer tried to incite a 12-year-old girl to engage in sexual activity.

  • 20 January 2017
Sport

Latest stories

Accrington Stanley 1-1 Carlisle United

Accrington Stanley hold promotion-chasing Carlisle United to a draw, despite playing for 78 minutes with 10 men.

  • 21 January 2017

York City 2-1 Barrow

Sean Newton's stoppage-time strike gives National League bottom side York a precious 2-1 win over Barrow at Bootham Crescent.

  • 21 January 2017

News in more languages