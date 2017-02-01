Cumbria

Two arrests over inmate's death

Pair in custody as part of probe into allegations of physical and sexual assault at HMP Haverigg.

  • 1 February 2017
Live As it happened: BBC Cumbria Live

Hospital visiting ban is lifted

The temporary ban has allowed an outbreak of norovirus to be brought under control, officials say.

  • 1 February 2017
Car crash kills one and injures four

A 59-year-old man dies and a 16-year-old pedestrian is injured in the crash in Carlisle.

  • 31 January 2017
Wyke among four Bradford signings

Bradford sign Carlisle striker Charlie Wyke and Huddersfield defender Jacob Hanson as well as two players on loan.

  • 31 January 2017

Carlisle loan Waring and Proctor

Carlisle United sign strikers George Waring from Stoke and Jamie Proctor from Bolton on loan until the end of the season.

  • 31 January 2017

Carlisle sign midfielder O'Sullivan

30 January 2017

