Cumbria
Top Stories
Two arrests over inmate's death
Pair in custody as part of probe into allegations of physical and sexual assault at HMP Haverigg.
- 1 February 2017
- From the section Cumbria
Hospital visiting ban is lifted
The temporary ban has allowed an outbreak of norovirus to be brought under control, officials say.
- 1 February 2017
- From the section Cumbria
Car crash kills one and injures four
A 59-year-old man dies and a 16-year-old pedestrian is injured in the crash in Carlisle.
- 31 January 2017
- From the section Cumbria
Future of gin is safe, say Kew experts
- 30 January 2017
- From the section UK
Driver, 67, killed in two-car smash
- 30 January 2017
- From the section Cumbria
Breast flash police chief keeps job
- 30 January 2017
- From the section Manchester
'Rare' freshwater fish caught on camera
- 28 January 2017
- From the section Cumbria
Features & Analysis
Sport
Latest stories
Wyke among four Bradford signings
Bradford sign Carlisle striker Charlie Wyke and Huddersfield defender Jacob Hanson as well as two players on loan.
- 31 January 2017
Carlisle loan Waring and Proctor
Carlisle United sign strikers George Waring from Stoke and Jamie Proctor from Bolton on loan until the end of the season.
- 31 January 2017
From other local news sites
-
Whitehaven Academy open as normal as strike called off
-
Hay bales blocked key Cumbrian road following lorry crash
-
West Cumbrian men in court accused of false imprisonment and assault
-
Road set to be closed in Kirkby Lonsdale
-
Dragon dancing helps Bookwell students celebrate Chinese New Year
-
Prolific Carlisle burglar jailed for four years