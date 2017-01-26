Cumbria

Contractors strike at Sellafield site

Scaffolders, engineers and labourers at a site that provides power to Sellafield go on strike over work terms and conditions.

  
  

Poppi police force told it 'must improve'

A police force criticised over the death of Poppi Worthington needs "immediate" improvement.

  
  

Academy hit by second teacher strike

A Cumbrian school is forced to cancel lessons as teachers stage two days of strike action.

  
  

Carlisle's Ellis joins Forest Green

Carlisle United loan defender Mark Ellis to National League side Forest Green Rovers for the remainder of the season.

  

Southport sign Barrow defender Murray

Southport sign defender Euan Murray from fellow National League club Barrow on a deal until the end of the season.

  

Barrow 3-0 Lincoln City

24 January 2017

