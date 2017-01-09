Cumbria

Listeria-ridden meat firm fined £275k

A meat wholesalers in Cumbria gets a fine of more than £275

  • 9 January 2017
Live As it happened: BBC Cumbria Live

'Horror show' child porn addict jailed

A man who downloaded 250,000 indecent images of children, described as a "horror show" by a judge, is jailed.

  • 9 January 2017
Workers at nuclear sites to be balloted

About 16,000 workers at UK nuclear sites are to be balloted on strike action in a dispute over pensions.

  • 9 January 2017
Barrow 0-2 Rochdale

Non-league Barrow's hopes of reaching the FA Cup fourth round for the first time are dashed as Ian Henderson's header earns Rochdale victory.

  • 7 January 2017

Colchester United 4-1 Carlisle United

Kurtis Guthrie scores a hat-trick as Colchester thrash Carlisle to secure a fifth successive win and move them into the play-off places.

  • 7 January 2017

Rowe joins Barrow from Wycombe on loan

6 January 2017

