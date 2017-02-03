Cumbria
Driver's cannabis wafted into police car
Jeffrey Chandler was handed a suspended term after admitting driving under the influence of drugs.
- 3 February 2017
Increase in child on child sex offences
The number of reported child on child sexual offences doubled in 12 police force areas, including Cumbria.
- 3 February 2017
As it happened: BBC Cumbria Live
News, sport, travel and weather from across Cumbria on Friday 3 February 2017.
Police blow up car parked by own officers
- 2 February 2017
Northern schools 'need urgent attention'
- 3 February 2017
Council to close nine care homes
- 2 February 2017
Two arrests over inmate's death
- 1 February 2017
BBC-funded reporters to be across region
- 2 February 2017
Hospital visiting ban is lifted
- 1 February 2017
Car crash kills one and injures four
- 31 January 2017
Barrow sign Barnsley striker Tuton
Barrow increase their striking options for the rest of the season by signing Shaun Tuton on loan from Barnsley.
- 3 February 2017
Haworth joins Silkmen after Barrow exit
Macclesfield Town sign winger Andy Haworth following his release by National League rivals Barrow.
- 3 February 2017
