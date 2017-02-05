Cumbria
Man arrested on suspicion of murder
Police say a 50-year-old man in custody was known to the dead woman.
- 5 February 2017
- From the section Cumbria
Sport Leyton Orient 1-2 Carlisle United
Jamie Proctor scores the winning goal but is then sent off as 10-man Carlisle take three points at Leyton Orient.
- 4 February 2017
- From the section Football
Driver's cannabis wafted into police car
Jeffrey Chandler was handed a suspended term after admitting driving under the influence of drugs.
- 3 February 2017
- From the section Cumbria
Increase in child on child sex offences
- 3 February 2017
- From the section England
Police blow up car parked by own officers
- 2 February 2017
- From the section Cumbria
Northern schools 'need urgent attention'
- 3 February 2017
- From the section Education & Family
- comments
Council to close nine care homes
- 2 February 2017
- From the section Cumbria
Two arrests over inmate's death
- 1 February 2017
- From the section Cumbria
BBC-funded reporters to be across region
- 2 February 2017
- From the section UK
Hospital visiting ban is lifted
- 1 February 2017
- From the section Cumbria
Barrow sign Stags midfielder Thomas
Barrow add to their squad depth by signing Mansfield Town midfielder Jack Thomas on loan until the end of the season.
- 4 February 2017
Barrow sign Barnsley striker Tuton
Barrow increase their striking options for the rest of the season by signing Shaun Tuton on loan from Barnsley.
- 3 February 2017
