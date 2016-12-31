Cumbria
Four charged over football crowd trouble
Four men are charged in connection with crowd trouble during a football match at Carlisle United's Brunton Park ground.
- 31 December 2016
Cumbria
56 food bug cases linked to 'raw milk'
More than 50 cases of food poisoning are being linked to a Cumbrian farm selling raw milk, health officials say.
- 30 December 2016
Cumbria
Tributes paid as triplets' mum dies
Tributes paid to a mother of triplets who died after spending her first Christmas at home with her children.
- 30 December 2016
Cumbria
National Park 'missing out on funding'
- 30 December 2016
UK
Man charged with rape and sexual assault
- 28 December 2016
Cumbria
Stairlift cat among top animal rescues
- 28 December 2016
England
Average age of British train 'is 21'
- 28 December 2016
UK
Special school plans £3m upgrade
- 27 December 2016
Cumbria
Notts County 2-3 Carlisle United
Jason Kennedy's winner moves Carlisle United up to second in League Two and adds to Notts County's relegation troubles.
- 31 December 2016
Gateshead 4-1 Barrow
Gateshead end Barrow's unbeaten run since August in the National League with a convincing home win.
- 31 December 2016
