Cumbria

Four charged over football crowd trouble

Four men are charged in connection with crowd trouble during a football match at Carlisle United's Brunton Park ground.

  • 31 December 2016
Live As it happened: BBC Cumbria Live

56 food bug cases linked to 'raw milk'

More than 50 cases of food poisoning are being linked to a Cumbrian farm selling raw milk, health officials say.

  • 30 December 2016
Tributes paid as triplets' mum dies

Tributes paid to a mother of triplets who died after spending her first Christmas at home with her children.

  • 30 December 2016
Notts County 2-3 Carlisle United

Jason Kennedy's winner moves Carlisle United up to second in League Two and adds to Notts County's relegation troubles.

  • 31 December 2016

Gateshead 4-1 Barrow

Gateshead end Barrow's unbeaten run since August in the National League with a convincing home win.

  • 31 December 2016

