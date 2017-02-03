Cumbria

Driver's cannabis wafted into police car

Jeffrey Chandler was handed a suspended term after admitting driving under the influence of drugs.

  • 3 February 2017
  • From the section Cumbria

Increase in child on child sex offences

The number of reported child on child sexual offences doubled in 12 police force areas, including Cumbria.

  • 3 February 2017
  • From the section England

As it happened: BBC Cumbria Live

News, sport, travel and weather from across Cumbria on Friday 3 February 2017.

Barrow sign Barnsley striker Tuton

Barrow increase their striking options for the rest of the season by signing Shaun Tuton on loan from Barnsley.

  • 3 February 2017

Haworth joins Silkmen after Barrow exit

Macclesfield Town sign winger Andy Haworth following his release by National League rivals Barrow.

  • 3 February 2017

Wyke among four Bradford signings

31 January 2017

Carlisle loan Waring and Proctor

31 January 2017

