Man arrested on suspicion of murder

Police say a 50-year-old man in custody was known to the dead woman.

  • 5 February 2017
Sport Leyton Orient 1-2 Carlisle United

Jamie Proctor scores the winning goal but is then sent off as 10-man Carlisle take three points at Leyton Orient.

  • 4 February 2017
Driver's cannabis wafted into police car

Jeffrey Chandler was handed a suspended term after admitting driving under the influence of drugs.

  • 3 February 2017
Barrow sign Stags midfielder Thomas

Barrow add to their squad depth by signing Mansfield Town midfielder Jack Thomas on loan until the end of the season.

  • 4 February 2017

Barrow sign Barnsley striker Tuton

Barrow increase their striking options for the rest of the season by signing Shaun Tuton on loan from Barnsley.

  • 3 February 2017

Haworth joins Silkmen after Barrow exit

3 February 2017

