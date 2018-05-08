Derby

Wild fire destroys dozens of bird nests

A gamekeeper says it will take 10 to 15 years for the moorland to return to how it was.

Sport Derby County 4-1 Barnsley

Derby clinch a Championship play-off place with a win that relegates Barnsley, who part company with boss Jose Morais.

Photos reveal countryside 'wow factor'

Landscapes, wildlife and a 5,000ft selfie feature in the uplands-themed photography competition.

