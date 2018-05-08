Derby
Wild fire destroys dozens of bird nests
A gamekeeper says it will take 10 to 15 years for the moorland to return to how it was.
Sport Derby County 4-1 Barnsley
Derby clinch a Championship play-off place with a win that relegates Barnsley, who part company with boss Jose Morais.
Photos reveal countryside 'wow factor'
Landscapes, wildlife and a 5,000ft selfie feature in the uplands-themed photography competition.
Nurse struck-off after posing in sex snap
Night to forget for Labour in Derby
Industrial sites that shaped England
Flare-throwing killers' sentences cut
Mystery Euro 96 tickets 'were stolen'
Police male voice choir's final curtain
It is distancing itself from the Derbyshire force after being asked to become a mixed choir.
Chesterfield fan's 'last match'
Terminally ill Chesterfield supporter Peter Stockton is given the chance to present the match ball at what he says was his final match.
Championship 'fantastic' for Burton - Clough
Boss Nigel Clough says Burton's stay in the Championship has been "fantastic" after suffering their agonising relegation.
Preston North End 2-1 Burton Albion
Burton are relegated from the Championship after losing to 10-man Preston, who miss out the play-offs.
