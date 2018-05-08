Devon

Man dies after fishing boat capsizes

The 20ft-long vessel went over close to a busy beach in Plymouth during the bank holiday Monday.

  • 8 May 2018

Daley to sit out remainder of 2018

World and Commonwealth Champion Tom Daley will take a break from competition for the rest of 2018.

  • 8 May 2018
Police seize homemade 'knives' from teen

The weapons comprised of pieces of broken CDs with serrations.

  • 8 May 2018

Harlequins 17-41 Exeter

Premiership leaders Exeter Chiefs prepare for the play-offs with six tries in a bonus-point win at Harlequins.

  • 5 May 2018

Gillingham 5-2 Plymouth Argyle

Tom Eaves struck a hat-trick as Plymouth's faint play-off hopes were ended by a resounding defeat at Gillingham.

  • 5 May 2018

Exeter City 1-0 Colchester United

5 May 2018

