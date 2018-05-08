Devon
Top Stories
Man dies after fishing boat capsizes
The 20ft-long vessel went over close to a busy beach in Plymouth during the bank holiday Monday.
- 8 May 2018
Sport Daley to sit out remainder of 2018
World and Commonwealth Champion Tom Daley will take a break from competition for the rest of 2018.
- 8 May 2018
Police seize homemade 'knives' from teen
The weapons comprised of pieces of broken CDs with serrations.
- 8 May 2018
Chickens killed in farm shed fire
- 8 May 2018
Sport Daley and Reid win fourth silver
- 6 May 2018
Plane makes emergency beach landing
- 6 May 2018
Fishing nets and false teeth: Meet the debris hunters
- 6 May 2018
Living the good life in a yurt
- 5 May 2018
Corbyn 'delighted' with Plymouth win
- 4 May 2018
UK and US marines square off for boxing battle
- 4 May 2018
Sport
Latest stories
Harlequins 17-41 Exeter
Premiership leaders Exeter Chiefs prepare for the play-offs with six tries in a bonus-point win at Harlequins.
- 5 May 2018
Gillingham 5-2 Plymouth Argyle
Tom Eaves struck a hat-trick as Plymouth's faint play-off hopes were ended by a resounding defeat at Gillingham.
- 5 May 2018
