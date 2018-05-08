Dorset

Top Stories

Festival in memory of Gaia Pope

The event is being held in Bournemouth in memory of the 19-year-old, who was found dead last year.

  • 8 May 2018
  • From the section Dorset
Video 0:39

Sunseekers leave beach covered in litter

Bournemouth Borough Council say team of beach cleaners were on duty throughout the day and the evening.

  • 8 May 2018
  • From the section Dorset

Live South Live: Tuesday 8 May

All the latest headlines from across Berkshire, Oxfordshire, Dorset, Hampshire and the Isle of Wight.

Sport

Latest stories

Amla's ton in vain as Notts beat Hants

Leaders Nottinghamshire clinch a third win in four Division One games, despite Hashim Amla's century for Hampshire.

  • 7 May 2018

Bournemouth 1-0 Swansea City

Swansea will stay in the Premier League, says defiant manager Carlos Carvalhal despite his side dropping into the relegation zone with defeat at Bournemouth on Saturday.

  • 5 May 2018
  • comments

I think Ake is very happy here - Howe

4 May 2018

News in more languages