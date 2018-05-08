Essex

Top Stories

Video

Beachgoers leave behind piles of rubbish

Heavy machinery is used to cope with the sheer amount of litter left on the beach.

  • 8 May 2018
  • From the section Essex

Live Latest East of England updates

Thieves bleach victim's walking frame

Two masked raiders burst into the home of a woman in her 80s during the night.

  • 8 May 2018
  • From the section Essex

'Traumatic' student protests remembered

The impact and legacy of events at the University of Essex in 1968 are being marked 50 years on.

  • 7 May 2018
  • From the section Essex

Sport

Latest stories

Colchester release four players

League Two Colchester United release striker Denny Johnstone and midfielders Doug Loft, Craig Slater and Tommy O'Sullivan.

  • 8 May 2018

Yorkshire wrap up win over champions Essex

Essex collapse on the third morning as Yorkshire complete victory at Chelmsford, despite being bowled out for 50 in their first innings.

  • 6 May 2018
  • comments

Murs on the 'Up' as Coggeshall win promotion

6 May 2018

Southend United 0-0 Bristol Rovers

5 May 2018

Exeter City 1-0 Colchester United

5 May 2018

News in more languages