Essex
Top Stories
Beachgoers leave behind piles of rubbish
Heavy machinery is used to cope with the sheer amount of litter left on the beach.
- 8 May 2018
- From the section Essex
Thieves bleach victim's walking frame
Two masked raiders burst into the home of a woman in her 80s during the night.
- 8 May 2018
- From the section Essex
'Traumatic' student protests remembered
The impact and legacy of events at the University of Essex in 1968 are being marked 50 years on.
- 7 May 2018
- From the section Essex
'Up to 40' involved in nightclub brawl
- 6 May 2018
- From the section Essex
Raiders steal £10,000 from cash machine
- 6 May 2018
- From the section Essex
E-cig battery blast injures mum-of-one
- 5 May 2018
- From the section Essex
Features & Analysis
Sport
Latest stories
Colchester release four players
League Two Colchester United release striker Denny Johnstone and midfielders Doug Loft, Craig Slater and Tommy O'Sullivan.
- 8 May 2018
Yorkshire wrap up win over champions Essex
Essex collapse on the third morning as Yorkshire complete victory at Chelmsford, despite being bowled out for 50 in their first innings.
- 6 May 2018
- comments
From other local news sites
-
Thousands raised for PARC thanks to marathon runners
-
Average debt of residents who are seeking help rises to £17k
-
Pupils' dance the day away at May fair celebrations
-
Woman left out of pocket and car-less after buying secondhand motor
-
Revealed: The per person monetary value of Jessel Green
-
Campaigners call Walthamstow Mini Holland award nomination 'laughable'