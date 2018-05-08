Hampshire & Isle of Wight
Hotel cancels team booking after illness
The Marriott in Swansea cancelled the booking of Mark Hughes' team following an outbreak last week.
- 8 May 2018
- From the section Wales
Navy base blaze seen across city
Machinery and hazardous materials caught fire, creating a massive plume of black smoke.
- 8 May 2018
- From the section Hampshire & Isle of Wight
Video 1:36
School introduces 'meat-free Monday'
Pupils at Portsmouth Grammar School asked if they could try having a day each week with no meat.
- 8 May 2018
- From the section Hampshire & Isle of Wight
Live South Live: Tuesday 8 May
- From the section Hampshire & Isle of Wight
Pedestrian dies in two-car crash
- 7 May 2018
- From the section Hampshire & Isle of Wight
Gliding charity to shut over 'rent hike'
- 5 May 2018
- From the section Hampshire & Isle of Wight
The dad and daughter tackling eating disorders
- 5 May 2018
- From the section Hampshire & Isle of Wight
Parachute wife had considered ending life
- 4 May 2018
- From the section Wiltshire
Swansea City v Southampton
Preview followed by live coverage of Tuesday's Premier League game between Swansea City and Southampton.
- 8 May 2018
Hampshire to assess McManus and Dawson
Hampshire assess finger injuries to Lewis McManus and Liam Dawson picked up in their defeat by Nottinghamshire.
- 8 May 2018
