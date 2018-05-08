Hereford & Worcester
Teenager stabs rapist during attack
Her attacker may have sought medical attention after he fled the scene in Droitwich, police say.
Adonis sorry for Sajid Javid cartoon tweet
The Labour peer apologises to the new home secretary and Bromsgrove MP Sajid Javid.
Firefighters in rugby union record bid
Guinness World Records could not verify their first bid after film footage of the game was lost.
Heritage railway bridge hit by lorries
Political week in 60 seconds
Dead boy's mum will not forgive hospital
Attempted murder charge after boy injured
Actor's disabled son told to leave theatre
Fly-half Heathcote to leave Warriors
Premiership club Worcester Warriors release Scotland stand-off Tom Heathcote after his succession of head injuries.
Six for Virdi as Surrey draw with Pears
Worcestershire avoid defeat for the first time this season after Surrey's teenage spinner Amar Virdi takes 6-105.
