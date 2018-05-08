Hereford & Worcester

Top Stories

Teenager stabs rapist during attack

Her attacker may have sought medical attention after he fled the scene in Droitwich, police say.

Live Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Adonis sorry for Sajid Javid cartoon tweet

The Labour peer apologises to the new home secretary and Bromsgrove MP Sajid Javid.

Firefighters in rugby union record bid

Guinness World Records could not verify their first bid after film footage of the game was lost.

  • 6 May 2018
  • From the section England

Sport

Latest stories

Fly-half Heathcote to leave Warriors

Premiership club Worcester Warriors release Scotland stand-off Tom Heathcote after his succession of head injuries.

  • 8 May 2018

Six for Virdi as Surrey draw with Pears

Worcestershire avoid defeat for the first time this season after Surrey's teenage spinner Amar Virdi takes 6-105.

  • 7 May 2018

Northampton 32-24 Worcester

5 May 2018

News in more languages