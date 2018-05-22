Hereford & Worcester
Missed chances to help rough sleeper
Reports of a strong odour led cricket club staff to find Cardon Branfield's body.
- 22 May 2018
Brexit 'putting pressure on farmers'
Supermarkets are pushing farmers to provide fruit and vegetables all year round, a council report says.
- 23 May 2018
Javid tells police: 'I'm listening'
The home secretary says he "gets it" and calls for spit hoods for all forces in England and Wales.
- 23 May 2018
Death 'linked to medical condition'
- 21 May 2018
Tribute to soldier who lived double-life
- 21 May 2018
Worcestershire win despite Pujara ton
Worcestershire beat Yorkshire by four runs at Headingley in the One-Day Cup despite Cheteshwar Pujara's 101.
- 23 May 2018
Steve Rhodes named as England scout
Former Worcestershire wicketkeeper Steve Rhodes is one of six former England players named as a team selection scout.
- 22 May 2018
Council to get tough on dog fouling in Worcester
Drink driver more than three times limit went wrong way on Droitwich High Street
Five-and-a-half week wait for dad's cremation 'absolutely atrocious' says son
Wednesday's Traffic and Travel Good morning everyone, here is our traffic and travel news for this morning.
Fantastic time had by all at Polly Put the Kettle On’s royal wedding celebration
Things to do over half term for all the family