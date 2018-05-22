Hereford & Worcester

Top Stories

Missed chances to help rough sleeper

Reports of a strong odour led cricket club staff to find Cardon Branfield's body.

Live Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Brexit 'putting pressure on farmers'

Supermarkets are pushing farmers to provide fruit and vegetables all year round, a council report says.

  • 23 May 2018

Javid tells police: 'I'm listening'

The home secretary says he "gets it" and calls for spit hoods for all forces in England and Wales.

  • 23 May 2018
  • From the section UK
  • comments

Sport

Latest stories

Worcestershire win despite Pujara ton

Worcestershire beat Yorkshire by four runs at Headingley in the One-Day Cup despite Cheteshwar Pujara's 101.

  • 23 May 2018

Steve Rhodes named as England scout

Former Worcestershire wicketkeeper Steve Rhodes is one of six former England players named as a team selection scout.

  • 22 May 2018

News in more languages