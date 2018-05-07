Humberside

Sport Yorkshire in talks to host Vuelta

Yorkshire cycling chiefs are in talks to host the start of the Vuelta a Espana after the success of the Tour de Yorkshire.

  • 7 May 2018
  • From the section Cycling
Millions watch Tour de Yorkshire 2018

The 2018 race was bathed in sunshine with huge crowds along the four-day route.

  • 6 May 2018
  • From the section England

Sport Van Avermaet wins Tour de Yorkshire

Olympic champion Greg van Avermaet claims the 2018 Tour de Yorkshire title after Stephane Rossetto rides to a sensational solo victory in Leeds.

  • 6 May 2018
  • From the section Cycling
