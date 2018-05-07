Humberside
Top Stories
Sport Yorkshire in talks to host Vuelta
Yorkshire cycling chiefs are in talks to host the start of the Vuelta a Espana after the success of the Tour de Yorkshire.
- 7 May 2018
- From the section Cycling
- comments
Millions watch Tour de Yorkshire 2018
The 2018 race was bathed in sunshine with huge crowds along the four-day route.
- 6 May 2018
- From the section England
Sport Van Avermaet wins Tour de Yorkshire
Olympic champion Greg van Avermaet claims the 2018 Tour de Yorkshire title after Stephane Rossetto rides to a sensational solo victory in Leeds.
- 6 May 2018
- From the section Cycling
- comments
Sport Hull FC 36-12 Castleford Tigers
- 5 May 2018
- From the section Rugby League
Ex-councillor jailed for indecent images
- 4 May 2018
- From the section Humberside
Labour survive scare to hold on in Hull
- 4 May 2018
- From the section Humberside
Sport Guarnier wins women's Tour from Rowe
- 4 May 2018
- From the section Cycling
Features & Analysis
Sport
Latest stories
Brentford 1-1 Hull City
Brentford and Hull end their season with an entertaining Championship draw at Griffin Park.
- 6 May 2018
Wakefield Trinity 54-18 Hull KR
Tom Johnstone's hat-trick helps Wakefield Trinity to a comfortable nine-try victory over Hull KR in Super League.
- 6 May 2018
From other local news sites
-
MPs make plea for ‘greener’ fuel to be available by end of the year
-
Updates as SINKHOLE appears on Grimsby estate
-
Man in court over Bank Holiday weapon attack on Oole Road
-
Man remains in police custody after crash on Willoughby Road in Scunthorpe
-
Boy, three, rescued after locking himself in house
-
Join audience with politician Alan Johnson at the arts centre.