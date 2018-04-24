Kent
Man jailed for step-daughter sexual abuse
Brett Connell is found guilty of 13 sexual offences and jailed for nine years.
- 24 April 2018
The 'therapeutic benefits' of keeping hens
Nicole, from Chartham, loves her eight hens which she took home from a rescue centre.
- 25 April 2018
'Sleepy' border staff missing migrants
Criminal gangs say they routinely smuggle illegal migrants into the UK via Dover using forged passports.
- 24 April 2018
Two jailed over cocaine night flights
- 23 April 2018
Suspect bailed in fatal burglary probe
- 23 April 2018
Crash killed 'terminal diagnosis' woman
- 23 April 2018
Two pensioners found dead in house
- 22 April 2018
Terrorism officers finish search of house
- 21 April 2018
The Zeebrugge Raid centenary marked
- 22 April 2018
Bromley 0-0 Barrow
Bromley and Barrow both came close in injury time but had to settle for a goalless draw in their National League match.
- 24 April 2018
Gateshead 2-5 Ebbsfleet United
Danny Kedwell's hat-trick thrusts Ebbsfleet into the National League play-offs with victory over Gateshead.
- 24 April 2018
