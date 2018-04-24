Kent

Top Stories

Man jailed for step-daughter sexual abuse

Brett Connell is found guilty of 13 sexual offences and jailed for nine years.

  • 24 April 2018
  • From the section Kent

Live BBC Live: South East

Video 1:05

The 'therapeutic benefits' of keeping hens

Nicole, from Chartham, loves her eight hens which she took home from a rescue centre.

  • 25 April 2018
  • From the section Kent
Video 0:56

'Sleepy' border staff missing migrants

Criminal gangs say they routinely smuggle illegal migrants into the UK via Dover using forged passports.

  • 24 April 2018
  • From the section Kent

Sport

Latest stories

Bromley 0-0 Barrow

Bromley and Barrow both came close in injury time but had to settle for a goalless draw in their National League match.

  • 24 April 2018

Gateshead 2-5 Ebbsfleet United

Danny Kedwell's hat-trick thrusts Ebbsfleet into the National League play-offs with victory over Gateshead.

  • 24 April 2018

Hawkins continues remarkable Crucible run

24 April 2018

Kent cruise to victory against Durham

21 April 2018

News in more languages