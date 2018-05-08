Lancashire
Top Stories
Killer who blamed shooting on son jailed
Matthew Moseley, 50, handed a shotgun to his son and urged him to "tell them you've done it".
- 8 May 2018
Volunteer blood transport biker killed
A "tragic incident involving a man conveying items for the NHS and a car", say police.
- 7 May 2018
Tories urged to act in 'racist joke' row
The Tories gained control of Pendle after a councillor suspended for a racist joke was reinstated.
- 6 May 2018
Sport Burnley end 51-year wait for Europe
- 5 May 2018
Can you make a community healthier?
- 7 May 2018
Burnley had nothing to play for - Dyche
- 6 May 2018
Sport Rovers win in last League One game
- 5 May 2018
Sport Morecambe avoid relegation from League Two
- 5 May 2018
Scarecrows gather in world record bid
- 6 May 2018
Sport
Latest stories
Fleetwood release Glendon, Neal & Kip
Fleetwood Town release George Glendon, Chris Neal and Ricardo Kip at the end of their contracts.
- 8 May 2018
Cullen signs extended Blackpool contract
Blackpool striker Mark Cullen signs a contract extension to stay at Bloomfield Road until the end of next season.
- 8 May 2018
From other local news sites
