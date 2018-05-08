Lancashire

Top Stories

Killer who blamed shooting on son jailed

Matthew Moseley, 50, handed a shotgun to his son and urged him to "tell them you've done it".

Live BBC Local Live: North West of England

Volunteer blood transport biker killed

A "tragic incident involving a man conveying items for the NHS and a car", say police.

Tories urged to act in 'racist joke' row

The Tories gained control of Pendle after a councillor suspended for a racist joke was reinstated.

News in more languages