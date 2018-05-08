Leeds & West Yorkshire
Bin collectors to strike in holiday row
Unison claims 23 years of leave has built up with requests rejected due to low staffing levels.
Train bike reservation policy 'draconian'
Cyclists wanting to take bikes on TransPeninne Express trains will have to book 24 hours ahead.
Arrest made after man found injured dies
A man, 39, is being held in police custody in connection with the 32-year-old's death.
Bus and car collide in Bradford
- 8 May 2018
Cycle race marshal: 'How did car miss?'
- 7 May 2018
Top brass: Defying budget cuts to save the school band
- 8 May 2018
Chippendale 300th anniversary display
- 7 May 2018
Sport Yorkshire in talks to host Vuelta
- 7 May 2018
'I've seen people hugging sculptures'
- 7 May 2018
Millions watch Tour de Yorkshire 2018
- 6 May 2018
Sport Van Avermaet wins Tour de Yorkshire
- 6 May 2018
Bradford manager Grayson leaves club
Simon Grayson leaves his role as Bradford City manager after his short-term deal ended at the end of the League One season.
- 8 May 2018
Chelsea v Huddersfield Town
Preview followed by live coverage of Wednesday's Premier League game between Chelsea and Huddersfield Town.
- 8 May 2018
