Leicester

Top Stories

Video

Stone legacy for terminally ill Isla

Isla Tansey, 7, can no longer walk and doctors have told her she has weeks to live.

Live Latest updates: East Midlands Live

Rare swimsuit to make splash at museum

The Speedo Racerback, which "challenged moral codes" in the 1920s, is loaned by Leicestershire museums.

Museum feels the force with new show

One of the UK's largest collection of original Star Wars toys is to go on display for the first time.

News in more languages