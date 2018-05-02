Leicester

The latest news, sport, travel and weather for the East Midlands.

Man and woman found dead at house

Detectives said they were not looking for anyone else in connection with the deaths.

Mental health delays 'lead to suicides'

Leicester has the longest wait of 135 days between referral and treatment in England.

Wilson top-scores in Derbyshire draw

Derbyshire's Gary Wilson hits an unbeaten 64 as his side and Leicestershire play out a draw at Grace Road.

  • 30 April 2018

Crystal Palace 5-0 Leicester City

Roy Hodgson says "no-one wants to tempt fate" but the thrashing of Leicester should secure Crystal Palace's Premier League future.

  • 28 April 2018
  • comments

Leicester 23-25 Newcastle

27 April 2018

