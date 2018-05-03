Leicester
Double child killer denied parole
Colin Pitchfork was jailed in 1988 for the rapes and murders of two 15-year-olds.
- 3 May 2018
Bodies found in house are identified
Detectives said they were not looking for anyone else in connection with the deaths.
- 3 May 2018
Tories win Leicestershire by-election
The vote was triggered by the death of the longest serving councillor on the authority.
- 4 May 2018
Police watchdog will not probe fire death
- 3 May 2018
Mental health delays 'lead to suicides'
- 1 May 2018
'Fireball' plane death 'misadventure'
- 1 May 2018
Ambulance trust wants £20m to hit targets
- 1 May 2018
Sons saw father die in plane 'fireball'
- 30 April 2018
Hill signs new Leicestershire contract
Leicestershire wicketkeeper Lewis Hill signs a new deal to keep him with the county until the end of the 2020 season.
- 3 May 2018
Wilson top-scores in Derbyshire draw
Derbyshire's Gary Wilson hits an unbeaten 64 as his side and Leicestershire play out a draw at Grace Road.
- 30 April 2018