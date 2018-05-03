Leicester

Top Stories

Double child killer denied parole

Colin Pitchfork was jailed in 1988 for the rapes and murders of two 15-year-olds.

Bodies found in house are identified

Detectives said they were not looking for anyone else in connection with the deaths.

Tories win Leicestershire by-election

The vote was triggered by the death of the longest serving councillor on the authority.

  • 4 May 2018

Sport

Latest stories

Hill signs new Leicestershire contract

Leicestershire wicketkeeper Lewis Hill signs a new deal to keep him with the county until the end of the 2020 season.

  • 3 May 2018

Wilson top-scores in Derbyshire draw

Derbyshire's Gary Wilson hits an unbeaten 64 as his side and Leicestershire play out a draw at Grace Road.

  • 30 April 2018

