Paraglider killed in mid-air crash

A man from Peterborough dies and another from Lincolnshire is seriously injured in the accident.

Accused driving instructor 'tactile man'

Keith Warner denies eleven counts of sexual assault on five women during driving lessons.

Fairground revellers stranded in mid-air

More than 20 people were stranded high in the air for over an hour on a fairground ride in Boston.

Lincoln draw to secure play-off place

Lincoln City secure their place in the League Two play-offs by drawing with Yeovil at Sincil Bank.

  • 5 May 2018

