Bus attack victim 'sprayed in mouth'
Witnesses say the woman was "screaming in pain" after she was "sprayed in the mouth".
- 8 May 2018
Met investigator 'botched' cases
A review finds 33 criminal cases were wrongly investigated including sex attacks and violent crimes.
- 8 May 2018
Labour MP to swap Commons for City Hall
Heidi Alexander's move means there will be a by-election in her Lewisham East seat.
- 8 May 2018
Sport London Stadium to host MLB games in 2019
- 8 May 2018
Rail industry plans fares shake-up
- 8 May 2018
Volunteers with speed guns strike back
- 8 May 2018
Shot 13-year-old was 'innocent bystander'
- 7 May 2018
Sport Arsenal expect boss before World Cup
- 7 May 2018
Sport The making of Anthony Yarde
- 8 May 2018
Biggest timetable change ever: Expect teething problems
In May a transport earthquake will rumble through the South East, affecting half a million commuters.
25 April 2018
Conte focused on top four not future
Finishing in the Premier League top four is more of a priority than his own future, says Chelsea boss Antonio Conte.
- 8 May 2018
Arsenal's Koscielny out for six months
Arsenal defender Laurent Koscielny will be out for six months after surgery on a ruptured Achilles tendon, says Gunners manager Arsene Wenger.
- 8 May 2018
Finn to lead Middlesex in Malan absence
8 May 2018
Queen's Club to have strongest line-up
8 May 2018
Surrey 'excited' to welcome Kohli
8 May 2018
Saracens extend back-rower Earl's deal
8 May 2018
Skipper Fuller among nine leaving Dons
8 May 2018
'All-time great' Akinde transfer-listed
8 May 2018
Chelsea v Huddersfield Town
8 May 2018
Leicester City v Arsenal
8 May 2018
