Liverpool

Top Stories

Brick hurled through senior Tory's window

The deputy chairman of Merseyside Conservatives says her baby daughter was in the room at the time.

Live BBC Local Live: North West of England

Police alert over 'Dad's Army' soldiers

A group of suspected gunmen turned out to be World War Two hobbyists promoting a battle re-enactment.

Man killed in city centre stabbing

Fatah Warsame was taken to hospital after the attack in Liverpool, but died from his injuries.

News in more languages