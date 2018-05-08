Norfolk

'Drunk' student died after night out

Ian Tang's body was found in a ditch two days after he was reported missing, an inquest hears.

  • 8 May 2018
Sun brings out bumper bank holiday crowds

Visitors flock to the county's beaches and attractions to make the most of the soaring temperatures.

  • 8 May 2018

Villagers concerned over egg unit plans

Residents say a 12,000-bird egg-laying unit could cause traffic issues and bad smells if approved.

  • 8 May 2018

Tettey signs two-year Norwich contract

Norwich City midfielder Alex Tettey signs a new two-year contract at Carrow Road.

  • 2 May 2018

British skateboarder dreams of Tokyo 2020

Sam Beckett, 25, hopes to compete at Tokyo 2020 after moving to America to focus on the sport.

  • 2 May 2018

