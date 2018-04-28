Norfolk
Men face no charges over Cromer rape
The teenager was raped during a weekend the seaside town went into "lockdown".
- 28 April 2018
BGT golden buzzer for father and son
Simon Cowell sends singer/songwriters Jack and Tim straight into the Britain's Got Talent live shows.
- 29 April 2018
'Daddy cuddly toy helps my child cope'
Military wife Natasha Balfe says the "huggable hero" toy has helped her daughter sleep at night.
- 29 April 2018
US military jets in Norfolk near-miss
- 27 April 2018
Two 'de-arrested' after police chase crash
- 27 April 2018
- 27 April 2018
Thousands more children are homeschooled
- 26 April 2018
Norwich City 2-1 Leeds United
Wes Hoolahan scores on his final home appearance for Norwich as his side came from behind to defeat Leeds United.
- 28 April 2018
Long-serving Hoolahan to leave Norwich
Midfielder Wes Hoolahan is to leave Norwich City at the end of the season after a decade at Carrow Road.
- 23 April 2018
