Norfolk

Top Stories

Men face no charges over Cromer rape

The teenager was raped during a weekend the seaside town went into "lockdown".

  • 28 April 2018
  • From the section Norfolk
Video 0:45

BGT golden buzzer for father and son

Simon Cowell sends singer/songwriters Jack and Tim straight into the Britain's Got Talent live shows.

  • 29 April 2018
  • From the section Norfolk
Video 2:07

'Daddy cuddly toy helps my child cope'

Military wife Natasha Balfe says the "huggable hero" toy has helped her daughter sleep at night.

  • 29 April 2018
  • From the section Norfolk

Sport

Latest stories

Norwich City 2-1 Leeds United

Wes Hoolahan scores on his final home appearance for Norwich as his side came from behind to defeat Leeds United.

  • 28 April 2018

Long-serving Hoolahan to leave Norwich

Midfielder Wes Hoolahan is to leave Norwich City at the end of the season after a decade at Carrow Road.

  • 23 April 2018

News in more languages