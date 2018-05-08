Northampton
Spending ban council balances its books
The council used £12.7m of its reserves to make sure it reached a balanced budget for 2017/18.
- 8 May 2018
Summer repair plan for royal monument
Historic England says work on the historic cross is likely to commence in the summer.
- 8 May 2018
Man drives car into police officer
A man deliberately drove at a police officer in Kettering causing him to break his wrist.
- 7 May 2018
Sport Northampton Town relegated after draw
- 5 May 2018
Timelapse capture of A&E unit's build
- 6 May 2018
Cornell signs new deal as three leave
Northampton Town goalkeeper David Cornell signs a new deal with the relegated League One club, who release three players.
- 8 May 2018
Northampton 32-24 Worcester
Worcester centre Will Butler scores twice in the first 12 minutes of his debut, but Warriors lose at Northampton.
- 5 May 2018
Families invited to Northampton Market Square to celebrate the Royal Wedding
Hot-air balloons will return to Northampton park this summer
Stanton Cross developer sponsoring Wellingborough's Waendel Walk again
Students see how their fundraising is helping patients at a Corby hospice