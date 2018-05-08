Northampton

Top Stories

Spending ban council balances its books

The council used £12.7m of its reserves to make sure it reached a balanced budget for 2017/18.

Summer repair plan for royal monument

Historic England says work on the historic cross is likely to commence in the summer.

Man drives car into police officer

A man deliberately drove at a police officer in Kettering causing him to break his wrist.

Sport

Cornell signs new deal as three leave

Northampton Town goalkeeper David Cornell signs a new deal with the relegated League One club, who release three players.

  • 8 May 2018

Northampton 32-24 Worcester

Worcester centre Will Butler scores twice in the first 12 minutes of his debut, but Warriors lose at Northampton.

  • 5 May 2018

