'I sat across the table from Mum's killer'

How a mother of six came to be killed by a convicted murderer who was released from prison.

Social worker jailed for care home rapes

Dean Gathercole, now 53, raped one girl at his mother's home and another at a flat.

Bid to save original Bramley apple tree

The tree is dying from a fungal infection but Nottingham Trent University wants to preserve it.

Amla's ton in vain as Notts beat Hants

Leaders Nottinghamshire clinch a third win in four Division One games, despite Hashim Amla's century for Hampshire.

  • 7 May 2018

Bolton Wanderers 3-2 Nottingham Forest

Bolton Wanderers produce a stunning comeback to beat Nottingham Forest and avoid relegation back to League One.

  • 6 May 2018
Notts County 0-0 Luton Town

5 May 2018

