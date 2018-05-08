Nottingham
'I sat across the table from Mum's killer'
How a mother of six came to be killed by a convicted murderer who was released from prison.
Social worker jailed for care home rapes
Dean Gathercole, now 53, raped one girl at his mother's home and another at a flat.
Bid to save original Bramley apple tree
The tree is dying from a fungal infection but Nottingham Trent University wants to preserve it.
Car and shop catch fire after crash
- 7 May 2018
- From the section Nottingham
Car park collapsed 'during repairs'
- 7 May 2018
- From the section Nottingham
WW1 factory blast memorial clean-up call
- 5 May 2018
- From the section Nottingham
Sport Mansfield Town 1-1 Crawley Town
- 5 May 2018
- From the section Football
Force pulls out of armed response unit
- 4 May 2018
- From the section Nottingham
Fly tipper posed as council worker
- 4 May 2018
- From the section Nottingham
Amla's ton in vain as Notts beat Hants
Leaders Nottinghamshire clinch a third win in four Division One games, despite Hashim Amla's century for Hampshire.
- 7 May 2018
Bolton Wanderers 3-2 Nottingham Forest
Bolton Wanderers produce a stunning comeback to beat Nottingham Forest and avoid relegation back to League One.
- 6 May 2018
