Gunman stand-off ends after 14 hours

About 20 shots were heard when police exchanged fire with a suspect in Oxford city centre on Monday.

  • 8 May 2018
  • From the section Oxford

'Months of delays' warning as works begin

Resurfacing work on one of Oxford's main routes is expected to cause congestion.

  • 8 May 2018
  • From the section Oxford

Blackburn Rovers 2-1 Oxford United

Jack Payne's first goal for Blackburn secures victory over Oxford in their final game of the League One season.

  • 5 May 2018

Oxford's Ledson 'replaceable' - Robinson

Oxford United manager Karl Robinson says midfielder Ryan Ledson is "replaceable" as interest in him from Preston grows.

  • 3 May 2018

