Oxford
Top Stories
Gunman stand-off ends after 14 hours
About 20 shots were heard when police exchanged fire with a suspect in Oxford city centre on Monday.
- 8 May 2018
- From the section Oxford
Live South Live: Tuesday 8 May
All the latest headlines from across Berkshire, Oxfordshire, Dorset, Hampshire and the Isle of Wight.
- From the section Hampshire & Isle of Wight
'Months of delays' warning as works begin
Resurfacing work on one of Oxford's main routes is expected to cause congestion.
- 8 May 2018
- From the section Oxford
'Best and worst' railway stations named
- 7 May 2018
- From the section UK
Rail users face Crossrail disruption
- 5 May 2018
- From the section England
Dog attacks in town spark police patrols
- 4 May 2018
- From the section Oxford
Policeman kicked bouncer at nightclub
- 4 May 2018
- From the section Oxford
Features & Analysis
Sport
Latest stories
Blackburn Rovers 2-1 Oxford United
Jack Payne's first goal for Blackburn secures victory over Oxford in their final game of the League One season.
- 5 May 2018
Oxford's Ledson 'replaceable' - Robinson
Oxford United manager Karl Robinson says midfielder Ryan Ledson is "replaceable" as interest in him from Preston grows.
- 3 May 2018
From other local news sites
-
Oxford's acute health services to be discussed at board meeting
-
Banbury’s Space Studio plans out of this world event
-
Third town council by-election in just over a year
-
Mysterious sign for 'Snapchat End' appears in Oxford
-
Councillor's Facebook taken down after 'inappropriate' posts
-
Winners and losers in changes to S4 Stagecoach service