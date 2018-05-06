Shropshire

Firefighters in rugby union record bid

A Shropshire firefighter says their first bid could not be verified after some film footage of the game was lost.

  • 6 May 2018
Live Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Bread and water if pupils forget lunch

A Shropshire school says it needs an alternative system to tackle dinner money owed by parents.

Political week in 60 seconds

The headlines from the political week are reviewed in 60 seconds by BBC Sunday Politics West Midlands.

Shrewsbury Town 0-1 Milton Keynes Dons

Shrewsbury warm up for the League One play-offs with a lacklustre defeat by already relegated MK Dons.

  • 5 May 2018

Ipswich link a compliment - Hurst

Shrewsbury Town manager Paul Hurst says speculation linking him to the Ipswich job is a "compliment" to the League One club.

  • 3 May 2018

