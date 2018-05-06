Shropshire
Top Stories
Firefighters in rugby union record bid
A Shropshire firefighter says their first bid could not be verified after some film footage of the game was lost.
- 6 May 2018
- From the section England
Bread and water if pupils forget lunch
A Shropshire school says it needs an alternative system to tackle dinner money owed by parents.
- 4 May 2018
- From the section Shropshire
Video 1:11
Political week in 60 seconds
The headlines from the political week are reviewed in 60 seconds by BBC Sunday Politics West Midlands.
- 7 May 2018
- From the section Birmingham & Black Country
Offenders padlock police station gates
- 4 May 2018
- From the section Shropshire
Body of missing woman found
- 4 May 2018
Industrial sites that shaped England
- 4 May 2018
- From the section England
'We quit our jobs to travel the world'
- 3 May 2018
- From the section Shropshire
Features & Analysis
Sport
Latest stories
Shrewsbury Town 0-1 Milton Keynes Dons
Shrewsbury warm up for the League One play-offs with a lacklustre defeat by already relegated MK Dons.
- 5 May 2018
Ipswich link a compliment - Hurst
Shrewsbury Town manager Paul Hurst says speculation linking him to the Ipswich job is a "compliment" to the League One club.
- 3 May 2018
