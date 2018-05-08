Stoke & Staffordshire
'Big hugs' note for ambulance service
Paramedics in Staffordshire returned to their vehicle to find a note saying they do a "fantastic job".
MP tweet row teen 'will not be bullied'
Michael Fabricant is accused of posting and re-tweeting further negative comments about a teenager.
Snakes alive! Five found at beauty spot
National Trust warns that snakes that are being released at a beauty spot will probably die.
Sport Stoke players 'getting away with murder'
Political week in 60 seconds
Farcical transfers cost Stoke - Butland
Relegated Stoke's "farcical" signings of "players you cannot rely on" cost the club its place in the Premier League, says Jack Butland.
Stoke too big to stay down - Lambert
Stoke manager Paul Lambert believes the club will return to the Premier League after relegation and a period of rebuilding.
Palace and Stoke - how one stayed up and one went down
Port Vale boss Aspin releases 10 players
Jaaskelainen pens three-year Crewe deal
Stoke City relegated from Premier League
Cambridge United 5-0 Port Vale
Crewe Alexandra 2-1 Cheltenham Town
Preston North End 2-1 Burton Albion
Who will win the battle at the bottom?
