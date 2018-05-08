Suffolk
Top Stories
Ipswich Town's 1978 FA Cup win remembered
Forty years on the Blues' Wembley win is still inspiring people in the town.
- 8 May 2018
- From the section Suffolk
Teenager 'bit attacker' during assault
A teenager fights off attacker who sexually assaulted her in an alleyway by biting him on his hand.
- 8 May 2018
Video 1:23
Coffee cup that 'actually gets recycled'
A recyclable coffee cup could help replace the 2.5 billion disposable cups binned each year.
- 7 May 2018
- From the section Suffolk
Labour holds Ipswich Borough Council
- 4 May 2018
- From the section Suffolk
Sport Ipswich Town 2-2 Middlesbrough
- 6 May 2018
- From the section Football
'Hollywood comes to Halesworth'
- 3 May 2018
- From the section Suffolk
Sport Ipswich link a compliment - Hurst
- 3 May 2018
- From the section Football
Fishing nets and false teeth: Meet the debris hunters
- 6 May 2018
- From the section England
Strike hit trains 'not seriously affected'
- 5 May 2018
- From the section Suffolk
Features & Analysis
Sport
Latest stories
Hyam leaves Ipswich after 15 years
Luke Hyam leaves Ipswich after the club decide not to take up an option to extend his deal, while Ben Folami signs a contract.
- 8 May 2018
From other local news sites
-
Ipswich Icons: Was king’s gift of river the idea of Wolsey?
-
Distressed patient speaks out after emotional support dog banned from Felixstowe surgery
-
Suffolk GP surgeries utilise paramedics, physiotherapists and receptionists to ease pressure on doctors
-
Woman rescued from River Lark
-
Ipswich drug dealer ordered to pay £1,445
-
RAF Honington serviceman, 27, died after A14 collision – inquest