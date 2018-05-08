Suffolk

Ipswich Town's 1978 FA Cup win remembered

Forty years on the Blues' Wembley win is still inspiring people in the town.

  • 8 May 2018
Teenager 'bit attacker' during assault

A teenager fights off attacker who sexually assaulted her in an alleyway by biting him on his hand.

  • 8 May 2018
Coffee cup that 'actually gets recycled'

A recyclable coffee cup could help replace the 2.5 billion disposable cups binned each year.

  • 7 May 2018
Hyam leaves Ipswich after 15 years

Luke Hyam leaves Ipswich after the club decide not to take up an option to extend his deal, while Ben Folami signs a contract.

  • 8 May 2018

