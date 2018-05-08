Sussex

Top Stories

Man arrested after girl, eight, grabbed

A 24-year-old man is arrested over the attempted abduction of a girl in Brighton.

  • 8 May 2018
  • From the section Sussex

Live BBC Live: South East

Fire engine given parking ticket

Facebook users described the enforcement action in East Grinstead as "ridiculous" and "shameful".

  • 8 May 2018
  • From the section Sussex

Volunteers with speed guns strike back

A growing movement in the UK is shifting the power of catching speeding motorists from the police to the people.

  • 8 May 2018
  • From the section Stories

Sport

Latest stories

Brown steers Sussex to victory at Hove

Sussex skipper Ben Brown makes an unbeaten 65 to see his side to a three-wicket win over Middlesex at Hove.

  • 7 May 2018

Mansfield Town 1-1 Crawley Town

Mansfield Town miss out on a League Two play-off place as they draw at home to Crawley on the final day of the season.

  • 5 May 2018

Brighton & Hove Albion 1-0 Manchester United

4 May 2018

Brighton's Hunemeier to join Paderborn

4 May 2018

News in more languages