Sussex
Man arrested after girl, eight, grabbed
A 24-year-old man is arrested over the attempted abduction of a girl in Brighton.
- 8 May 2018
Fire engine given parking ticket
Facebook users described the enforcement action in East Grinstead as "ridiculous" and "shameful".
- 8 May 2018
Volunteers with speed guns strike back
A growing movement in the UK is shifting the power of catching speeding motorists from the police to the people.
- 8 May 2018
Rail industry plans fares shake-up
- 8 May 2018
'Best and worst' railway stations named
- 7 May 2018
Early May Bank Holiday heat record broken
- 7 May 2018
'I've seen people hugging sculptures'
- 7 May 2018
Sport Konta beats Rybarikova in Madrid opener
- 6 May 2018
Fishing nets and false teeth: Meet the debris hunters
- 6 May 2018
'Absolute chaos' at Gatwick Airport
- 6 May 2018
Brown steers Sussex to victory at Hove
Sussex skipper Ben Brown makes an unbeaten 65 to see his side to a three-wicket win over Middlesex at Hove.
- 7 May 2018
Mansfield Town 1-1 Crawley Town
Mansfield Town miss out on a League Two play-off place as they draw at home to Crawley on the final day of the season.
- 5 May 2018
Follow Queen Victoria’s example with your trug
Funding boost helps Midhurst archery club
Royal seal of approval for Shoreham’s new eye clinic
COUNTY NEWS: Co-op fined £333,000 after worker left with horrific injury
Brooklands Lake is now looking a stunning picture
Why can’t A259 cycle path be done at night?