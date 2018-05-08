Tees
Top Stories
Three men charged over bar attack
A 17-year-old is in a critical condition in hospital after suffering serious injuries.
- 8 May 2018
- From the section Tees
Video 0:37
Dolphin pod delights sunseekers
Dozens of dolphins have been filmed swimming off the Teesside coast over the Bank Holiday weekend.
- 8 May 2018
- From the section Tees
Live Updates from North East England Live
News, sport, travel and weather from across the North East for Tuesday 8 May to Friday 11 May 2018.
- From the section Tyne & Wear
Woman dies in pedestrian crossing crash
- 7 May 2018
- From the section Tees
Pigs rescued from overturned lorry
- 7 May 2018
- From the section Tees
Capsized kayaker saved by fishing crew
- 6 May 2018
- From the section Tees
The girl who inspired a town to clean up
- 6 May 2018
- From the section Tees
Features & Analysis
Sport
Latest stories
Wood quits IPL early to focus on England
England's Mark Wood leaves the Indian Premier League early to put his "name in the hat for Test match selection".
- 8 May 2018
Durham beat Leics after following on
James Weighell's 7-32 helps Durham beat Leicestershire and win after following-on for the first time ever in the Championship.
- 7 May 2018
From other local news sites
-
Portas the latest to leave Darlington
-
Appeal to trace jewellery
-
Updates as police carry out drugs raids in Middlesbrough under Operation Padstow
-
37 tonnes of rubbish and more than 40 dumped electrical appliances collected in clean-up operation
-
Roadworks latest: Where to expect delays on Wednesday, May 9, in the Hartlepool area
-
Residents advised against visiting tip after long queues form again