Three men charged over bar attack

A 17-year-old is in a critical condition in hospital after suffering serious injuries.

  • 8 May 2018
Dolphin pod delights sunseekers

Dozens of dolphins have been filmed swimming off the Teesside coast over the Bank Holiday weekend.

  • 8 May 2018
Live Updates from North East England Live

News, sport, travel and weather from across the North East for Tuesday 8 May to Friday 11 May 2018.

Wood quits IPL early to focus on England

England's Mark Wood leaves the Indian Premier League early to put his "name in the hat for Test match selection".

  • 8 May 2018

Durham beat Leics after following on

James Weighell's 7-32 helps Durham beat Leicestershire and win after following-on for the first time ever in the Championship.

  • 7 May 2018

Ipswich Town 2-2 Middlesbrough

6 May 2018

