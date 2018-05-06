Tyne & Wear
Angel of the North rival planned
Once the design has been chosen for the huge structure, planning permission will be sought.
- 6 May 2018
Woman with crutches falls on train tracks
The train driver performed an emergency stop when the woman, in her 50s, lost her balance.
- 6 May 2018
Sport Sunderland 3-0 Wolves
- 6 May 2018
'Family business' slavery gang jailed
- 4 May 2018
'Dangerous and dirty' mining on show
- 4 May 2018
'Bulbous pig' tweet candidate reinstated
- 4 May 2018
Sport
Wood quits IPL early to focus on England
England's Mark Wood leaves the Indian Premier League early to put his "name in the hat for Test match selection".
- 8 May 2018
Tottenham Hotspur v Newcastle United
Preview followed by live coverage of Wednesday's Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United.
- 8 May 2018
