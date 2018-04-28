Tyne & Wear
Top Stories
Marine litter tracking wood blocks found
The "drifters" were released by a German university and washed up on the Northumberland coast.
- 28 April 2018
- From the section Tyne & Wear
Prison for extremists dubbed a success
The separation centre for extremists at HMP Frankland in Durham is the first of three to open.
- 27 April 2018
- From the section Tyne & Wear
Rail boss sorry for 'rude' customer tweets
Arrival Rail North regional director Liam Sumpter accused one passenger of talking nonsense.
- 27 April 2018
- From the section England
Charity running city farm pulls out
- 27 April 2018
- From the section Tyne & Wear
'Not just soldiers' at Hadrian's Wall
- 27 April 2018
- From the section England
Devolution deal for North East agreed
- 27 April 2018
- From the section Tyne & Wear
Rail passengers suffer 'misery', say MPs
- 27 April 2018
- From the section Business
- comments
Job loss fears over Fenwick restructuring
- 26 April 2018
- From the section Tyne & Wear
Sinclair computer designer dies
- 26 April 2018
- From the section Technology
Features & Analysis
Sport
Latest stories
Gateshead 1-3 Leyton Orient
Leyton Orient brush aside Gateshead at the International Stadium with a commanding performance.
- 28 April 2018
Northants-Durham suffers second washout
The second day of Northants' Division Two match against Durham is abandoned without a ball bowled because of persistent rain.
- 28 April 2018
From other local news sites
-
Man jailed for sustained attack on former partner
-
Bond between Japan and North-East strengthened by ten years of expat women's group
-
New pro Europe party chooses North East as its first local election battleground
-
'Heartless' vandals rip water feature from sensory garden for disabled children
-
Convoy celebrates Land Rover birthday