Tyne & Wear

Marine litter tracking wood blocks found

The "drifters" were released by a German university and washed up on the Northumberland coast.

Prison for extremists dubbed a success

The separation centre for extremists at HMP Frankland in Durham is the first of three to open.

Rail boss sorry for 'rude' customer tweets

Arrival Rail North regional director Liam Sumpter accused one passenger of talking nonsense.

  • 27 April 2018
Gateshead 1-3 Leyton Orient

Leyton Orient brush aside Gateshead at the International Stadium with a commanding performance.

  • 28 April 2018

Northants-Durham suffers second washout

The second day of Northants' Division Two match against Durham is abandoned without a ball bowled because of persistent rain.

  • 28 April 2018

Newcastle United 0-1 West Bromwich Albion

28 April 2018

