Museum and art gallery funding rejected

The Heritage Lottery Fund did not select the bid by the Swindon Museum and Art Gallery Trust.

'I've seen people hugging sculptures'

Why are people flocking to sculpture parks to see huge artworks in stunning outdoor settings?

Swindon Town 3-0 Accrington Stanley

League Two champions Accrington Stanley slump to a 3-0 final-day defeat at Swindon Town.

  • 5 May 2018

Bath 63-19 London Irish

Matt Banahan ends his 12-year Bath career with a hat-trick as they thrash London Irish to qualify for the European Champions Cup.

  • 5 May 2018

Bath's Charles & Jennings to exit The Rec

2 May 2018

