Husband guilty of parachute murder attempt

Army sergeant Emile Cilliers denied trying to kill his wife by tampering with her parachute before a jump.

Widespread rail disruption expected

Rail passengers have been warned of disruption over the Bank Holiday weekend.

  • 25 May 2018

Parachute plot: The ex-girlfriend who walked away

The mother of Emile Cilliers' oldest two children tells the BBC about life with the attempted murderer.

  • 25 May 2018
  • From the section England

Bath's Obano out for up to 12 months

Bath prop Beno Obano is out for up to 12 months after suffering ligament and tendon damage while training with England.

  • 25 May 2018

