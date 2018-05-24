Wiltshire
Husband guilty of parachute murder attempt
Army sergeant Emile Cilliers denied trying to kill his wife by tampering with her parachute before a jump.
- 24 May 2018
Widespread rail disruption expected
Rail passengers have been warned of disruption over the Bank Holiday weekend.
- 25 May 2018
Parachute plot: The ex-girlfriend who walked away
The mother of Emile Cilliers' oldest two children tells the BBC about life with the attempted murderer.
- 25 May 2018
As it happened: West of England
On-the-run £1m tax fraudsters caught
- 25 May 2018
Phil Brown wants to stay at STFC
- 25 May 2018
'Cold and calculated attempts to murder wife'
- 24 May 2018
Yulia Skripal: 'We are so lucky to survive'
- 23 May 2018
Bath's Obano out for up to 12 months
Bath prop Beno Obano is out for up to 12 months after suffering ligament and tendon damage while training with England.
- 25 May 2018
'Fostering's challenging but there are so many positives'
Friends call for food donations to help struggling refugees in Calais
Plans for 80 more homes in Harnham
OPINION: Martin Field thinks we should devote more of our time to really listening to the concerns of our children
Sex attacker loses bid to get jail term reduced
Witness appeal following incident in wood near Marlborough