York & North Yorkshire
'Shooting plot teen had kill list'
The boy, accused of planning a Columbine-style shooting, carved his name into a girl's back, jurors hear.
- 8 May 2018
Car crashes into block of flats
No-one in the flats was injured when the car crashed into the building, police say.
- 8 May 2018
Sport Yorkshire in talks to host Vuelta
Yorkshire cycling chiefs are in talks to host the start of the Vuelta a Espana after the success of the Tour de Yorkshire.
- 7 May 2018
Millions watch Tour de Yorkshire 2018
- 6 May 2018
Sport Van Avermaet wins Tour de Yorkshire
- 6 May 2018
Boy wanted to be 'natural born killer'
- 4 May 2018
Conservatives hold on to North Yorkshire
- 4 May 2018
Teens 'plotted Columbine-style attack'
- 3 May 2018
Yorkshire wrap up win over champions Essex
Essex collapse on the third morning as Yorkshire complete victory at Chelmsford, despite being bowled out for 50 in their first innings.
- 6 May 2018
