Haim beat Justin Timberlake to top UK album chart

US band Haim have denied Justin Timberlake his fourth UK number one album, after topping the chart with their debut, Days Are Gone.

Timberlake's album, The 20/20 Experience 2 of 2, had led midweek sales by just 28 copies but was overtaken by Californian sisters, Haim.

In the singles chart, OneRepublic's Counting Stars claimed victory from The Vamps' Can We Dance.

The Official Charts Company said it was "the closest race of the year".

Ryan Tedder's band OneRepublic secured its first UK number one after rising two places, with just 1,150 copies standing between the two tracks.

Image caption It is the first time Timberlake has failed to top the UK chart with a new album

The debut record from Haim, made up of sisters Este, Danielle and Alana, had been eagerly anticipated since the band won the BBC's Sound Of 2013 poll in January.

Days Are Gone features their three hit singles Don't Save Me, Falling and The Wire, which the band dedicated to Prime Minister David Cameron when they both appeared on the Andrew Marr programme on BBC One last week.

It finished the week 2,100 copies ahead of the second instalment of Timberlake's 20/20 Experience album series.

The original album, which is still at number 33 in the chart, spent three weeks at Number 1 in March and was the star's third consecutive UK number one album.

Last week's number one album - Mechanical Bull by Kings Of Leon - slipped down to three, with Arctic Monkeys' AM static at four and Drake's Nothing Was The Same down to five.

Dizzee Rascal's The Fifth enterted the album chart at number ten, while his new single Something Really Bad took the same position in the single's chart.

Biggest sellers

Jason Derulo's single Talk Dirty FT 2 Chainz dropped to number three with Katy Perry's Roar in fourth and Chase & Status in fifth with Count On Me FT Moko.

This week's chart also saw Avicii's Wake Me Up become one of the UK's biggest-selling singles of all time, after it broke through the million copies sales barrier on Sunday.

The Official Charts Company said the track is only the 140th single to achieve this milestone, and the third of 2013 behind Daft Punk's Get Lucky FT Pharrell Williams and Nile Rodgers, and Robin Thicke's Blurred Lines FT TI and Pharrell Williams.

Wake Me Up, by 24-year-old Swedish DJ and Producer Avicii, spent three consecutive weeks at number one after debuting in that position in July, and denied One Direction their fourth UK chart topper with Best Song Ever.