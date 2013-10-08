Accused leads International Emmy nominations

Image caption Bean's character led another secret life as a woman called Tracey

BBC drama Accused is leading the field at this year's International Emmys with two nominations.

The Jimmy McGovern series, which featured a different character accused of a crime in each episode, is nominated for best drama series.

Sean Bean, whose character becomes embroiled in a crime of passion in the series, is up for best actor.

There were six nominations in total for the UK, along with six for Brazil and three for France.

McGovern's first series of Accused won two International Emmys in 2011, when former Doctor Who Christopher Eccleston took home the award for best actor, and the programme itself won best drama series.

Image caption Sheridan Smith also starred in an episode of The Accused

It was also announced that JJ Abrams, currently directing the latest Star Wars film, will be presented with the honorary 2013 International Emmy Founders Award at the ceremony which takes place on 25 November in New York.

British star Sheridan Smith, perhaps best known for her West End stage roles, is up for best actress for her title role in ITV drama Mrs Biggs.

Based on the true story of the wife of great train robber Ronnie Biggs, the role won Smith the Bafta TV award for best actress earlier this year.

The other British nominees are BBC One's Imagine programme, Freddie Mercury: The Great Pretender, Chris O'Dowd's Sky One comedy Moone Boy and Channel 4 political thriller Secret State.

Brazilian actor Marcos Palmeira is recognised in the best actor category for his role as a criminal lawyer in HBO's Latin America series Mandrake Especial.

Fernanda Montenegro, who was Oscar-nominated for her role in 1998 film Central Station, is up for the best actress award in TV Globo's Sweet Mother.

TV Globo dominated Brazil's nominations, with four other recognised programmes produced by the company - How To Enjoy The End Of The World, Next In Line, Brasil Avenue and Side By Side.

Two countries are first-time nominees - Angola for Windeck in the telenovela category and Uruguay for SOMOS-Cadaver Se Necesita in the TV movie/mini-series category.