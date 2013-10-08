Ellie Goulding to release Children In Need song

Image caption Goulding scored her first UK number one single in August

Chart-topping pop singer Ellie Goulding is to release this year's charity single for Children In Need.

The song, How Long Will I Love You, a cover of The Waterboys' 1990s single, will be released on 10 November.

Goulding said it was an honour: "I've grown up watching BBC Children In Need so it's fantastic that I'm doing this year's single."

She will perform the ballad during the live appeal show on BBC One on Friday, 15 November.

How Long Will I Love You was originally released on The Waterboys' 1990 album Room To Roam.

It reached number 28 in Ireland but did not chart in the UK.

Goulding first recorded her cover for Richard Curtis's film About Time, and it is already available on the deluxe reissue of her second album, Halcyon Days.

"It is an emotional song, but in a really positive way," she said. "I've been completely blown away with the positive reaction it's had already."

Goulding follows in the footsteps of Girls Aloud and JLS by recording the official Children In Need single, which raises money to support disadvantaged young people in the UK.

The singer will begin her first ever arena tour in March 2014.