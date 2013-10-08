6 Music announces schedule changes

Image caption Huey Morgan joined 6 Music in 2008

BBC 6 Music presenter Huey Morgan is to take over the station's Saturday morning 10:00 - 13:00 show in a shake up of the station's weekend schedule.

The Fun Lovin' Criminals frontman's move from Sunday afternoons means Edith Bowman's Saturday slot will end.

However, the BBC said she would continue to work on 6 Music special programmes planned for next year.

The schedule changes will also see Cerys Matthews' Sunday morning show extended from two to three hours.

The former Catatonia singer - who was named music broadcaster of the year at this year's Sony Radio Academy Awards - said her extra 60 minutes would give listeners "the perfect soundtrack to their Sunday lunch".

Elbow's Guy Garvey, who joined 6 Music six years ago, will also move his Finest Hour show on Sundays from 22:00 to the higher-profile daytime slot of 14:00.

"I have been cosily tucked away in the 6 Music attic for six years but I think what we do on the Finest Hour will work just as well on a lazy Sunday afternoon," Garvey said.

The Sunday Special slot, which features one-off guest playlists and documentaries will move to 13:00.

It will also see the return of The First Time With... series, where Matt Everitt will explore the musical firsts of stars including David Lynch, Terry Hall, Elvis Costello, Smokey Robinson and Peter Gabriel.

Another change will see film-maker and DJ Don Letts's show brought forward from midnight to 22:00 on a Sunday.

Paul Rodgers, head of programmes for BBC Radio 6 Music, said: "This sharpening of the 6 Music weekend schedule is a further display of our commitment to showcase some of the most charismatic talent in music radio right now.

"It's great to bring Huey's New York attitude to Saturday mornings, which will be the perfect complement to Cerys' eclectic and absorbing music discoveries on a Sunday morning.

"Guy's exploration into music, hand in hand with his listeners, brings the perfect soundtrack to Sunday afternoons, with The Don's Culture Clash selections rounding off a blissful weekend."