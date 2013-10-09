Harrison Ford 'happy' to do Blade Runner sequel

Image caption Ford is currently appearing in Ender's Game, which is due out this month

Actor Harrison Ford says he has been talking to director Sir Ridley Scott about appearing in a sequel to cult sci-fi movie Blade Runner.

The Indiana Jones star told a games and entertainment website that he and British film-maker Scott had "been chatting about it".

"I truly admire Ridley as a man and as a director," he told IGN.com.

"I would be very happy to engage again with him in the further telling of this story," added the 71-year-old star.

Two years ago, producers announced that Sir Ridley was planning a follow-up to his mysterious 1982 tale, which blended sci-fi and noir detective novels.

Alcon Entertainment said the film would be a prequel or sequel, rather than a remake of the original movie - which was based on Philip K Dick's novel Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?

Ford played Rick Deckard, a police officer who hunts down genetically engineered lifelike robots, known as replicants. It co-starred Sean Young, Rutger Hauer and Daryl Hannah.

At the time, producer Andrew Kosove said it was unlikely Ford would return in his role as Rick Deckard.

"In no way do I speak for Ridley Scott, but if you're asking me will this movie have anything to do with Harrison Ford? The answer is no.

"This is a total reinvention, and in my mind that means doing everything fresh, including casting."

Despite receiving two Oscar nominations for special effects, the original Blade Runner was a sleeper hit - it received lukewarm reviews at the time of its release but flourished on home video.

In 1993, the film was selected for preservation in the United States National Film Registry by the Library of Congress as being "culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant".