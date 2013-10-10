Jeremy Deller: Art and industry

The "epic industrial landscapes" by photographer John Davies in the 1980s include this one of Stockport Viaduct, which was built in 1840. "I love these images because they show an accumulation of history," Deller says. "This shows change, but things being more or less the same. We’re still using these objects. The industrial revolution’s still shaping us and is part of our everyday lives. It’s something that’s still around us, especially when you’re in this town." © John Davies.