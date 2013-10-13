In pictures: Manchester music memories

Manchester singer Pete MacLaine (left) is one of the nearly men of 1960s rock 'n' roll. He fronted a couple of groups and was a regular performer at the Cavern Club in Liverpool. He says Paul McCartney and John Lennon offered to write him some songs to record, but turned them down because he wanted to write his own. He recorded one single for Decca Records in 1963, but it was not a hit. This photo was taken at the Manchester Apollo in 1963.