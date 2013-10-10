Misprint swaps Bridget Jones and David Jason book text

Image caption Bridget Jones (played by Renee Zellweger) and Sir David Jason's book were released on the same day

A printing mix up led to early copies of the latest Bridget Jones book having a chunk of Sir David Jason's memoirs in the middle.

About 40 pages of Sir David's My Life were printed in Helen Fielding's Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy, both of which came out on the same day.

"The printers have had a Bridget moment," said publishers Vintage.

It said it was recalling the misprinted copies and replacing them with correct versions.

"A printing error has been detected in some of the very early copies of Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy," said a Vintage spokesman.

"Copies printed on one day have given readers an accidental preview of David Jason's autobiography."

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Foyles manager: If people are buying books then I'm happy

Both Fielding and Sir David's book were published on what the publishing world has dubbed "Super Thursday", when publishing houses put out some of their highest-priority titles for the Christmas market.

Among other books released are Jennifer Saunders' autobiography Bonkers, My Life in Laughs; Mo Farah's Twin Ambitions and John Bishop's How Did All This Happen?

Mad About the Boy signals the final chapter of hapless "singleton" Bridget Jones's diaries.

Fans may already know one of the significant plotlines after extracts were earlier published in the Sunday Times Magazine.

Although Fielding herself approved the reveal, some fans were shocked to be told of such a major twist before the book had even been published.