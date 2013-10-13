Miley Cyrus achieves UK chart double

Image caption The former star of Disney show Hannah Montana has moved away from her squeaky clean image

American pop singer Miley Cyrus has become the first artist this year to top both the UK album and singles charts in the same week.

Wrecking Ball beat Eminem's Berzerk to the top spot of the singles chart.

Meanwhile, Cyrus's album Bangerz also beat Chase & Status' Brand New Machine into second place.

The last act to achieve the chart double was Olly Murs, with his single Troublemaker and album Right Place, Right Time, last December.

"I truly appreciate the love I'm getting from the UK," the singer said. "Not only is this my second Number 1 single, but even more amazing is my album has also gone in at Number 1. I can't wait to be back in the UK next month."

Cyrus has barely been out of the headlines since her risque performance at the MTV VMA's in August, when her suggestive dancing in a nude bikini with singer Robin Thicke drew complaints.

She has worn revealing outfits in a number of further performances and got into a row with Sinead O'Connor, who wrote an open letter to Cyrus warning her not to be exploited by the music business

Wrecking Ball is the former Disney star's second number one UK single, after We Can't Stop topped the chart in the summer.

Other new entries into the singles chart included Conor Maynard at four with R U Crazy, and The Saturdays at five with Disco Love.

Highest climber

James Blunt achieved his first top 10 single in six years with Bonfire Heart. The track entered the chart at six while John Newman's song Cheating entered at nine.

Justin Bieber failed to make the top 10 with Heartbreaker, which was new in at number 14.

This week's highest climber was Norwegian comedy duo Ylvis. Their novelty track The Fox, which has had more than 100 million views on YouTube, went up 22 places to number 24.

Other new entries on this week's albums chart include former X Factor star Lucy Spraggan, who is new in at seven with her major label debut, Join The Club.

Panic! At The Disco debut at number 10 with their fourth album, Too Weird to Live, Too Rare to Die.

There are 10 new entries in the album chart, including Prefab Sprout's Crimson/Red at 15, Korn's The Paradigm Shift at 16 and Dan Le Sac Vs Scroobius Pip's Repent Replenish Repeat at 22.

Completing the album new entries are The Fratellis' We Need Medicine at 26, Anna Calvi's One Breath at 32 and The Feeling's Boy Cried Wolf at 33.