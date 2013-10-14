Hugh Jackman raises $1.85m with birthday benefit

Image caption Hugh Jackman's show saw him sing, dance and tell stories

Hollywood actor Hugh Jackman has raised $1.85m (£1.16m) at a charity benefit he held on his birthday in Hollywood.

Some 4,500 guests attended the star's One Night Only show at the Dolby Theatre on Saturday.

Backed by a 17-member orchestra, the show saw the Les Miserables star sing, dance and tell stories.

The evening ended with Jackman auctioning off an electric car, a pair of Wolverine claws and two sweaty vests he wore on the night.

The undershirts eventually sold to two lucky bidders for $11,000 (£7,000) each.

Stars including Tom Cruise, Cybill Shepherd and director Bryan Singer were among those who paid to attend Jackman's 45th birthday performance.

'Helping hand'

"This is probably the most narcissistic way to spend your birthday," the actor said after the show. "I chose my favourite songs and told stories about my life."

The show was a variation of Jackman's recent Broadway show, with personal stories, a few film clips and selections from classic Hollywood musicals - with the star performing a tap-dancing routine to Singin' in the Rain.

He also talked about his family, sang a tribute to his wife and shared music and images of his native Australia.

All the money raised will be donated to the Motion Picture and Television Fund, the entertainment industry charity which provides health care, financial aid and retirement accommodation.

Jackman said he chose the charity because it offered "that unconditional helping hand you get in a family".

"To be here tonight, supporting this cause - and it couldn't have been a more generous crowd if it tried - in every way it was great."